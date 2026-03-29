/IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes Asia’s top T20 run-scorer

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Saturday (Mar 28) entered the record books by becoming the highest run-scorer among Asian players in T20 cricket. He surpassed Shoaib Malik during the IPL 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chasing 202, Kohli went past Malik’s tally of 13,571 runs with a single in the eighth over, reaching the feat in just 415 matches, significantly quicker than Malik, who took 557 games. With this milestone, Kohli now sits sixth among the highest run-getters in T20 history, behind Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (14,482), Alex Hales (14,449), David Warner (14,063) and Jos Buttler (13,845).

The record came during another fluent knock from Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 69 off 38 balls, striking five boundaries and five sixes to guide Bengaluru to a convincing six-wicket win.

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Speaking after the match, Kohli pointed to the benefits of managing his schedule, saying that taking breaks has helped him stay mentally refreshed and fully prepared whenever he returns to action.

“Whenever I come back to play, it’s 120%. I’m not coming back underprepared… the extra rest helps me mentally freshen up,” he said.

Reflecting on his long career, the 37-year-old added, “There was always a risk of getting burnt out rather than being undercooked… these breaks help me stay fresh and excited.”

Batters with most runs in T20 cricket