/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about RR vs CSK match no 3 timing, squad, H2H & more

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign on Monday (Mar 30), taking on Rajasthan Royals in a high-octane clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Chasing their sixth title, CSK will aim for a strong start to the season, while eyes will also be on RR as they try to put behind a disappointing IPL 2025 season. Ahead of the key clash, here is all you need to know, including live streaming, head-to-head and other important details.

What is the head-to-head record for the RR vs CSK clash in IPL history?

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have clashed 31 times in the Indian Premier League, with CSK winning 16 matches and RR claiming victory in 15 encounters.

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What is the venue for the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match No.3?

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will be the venue for the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match No.3.

When will the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match No.3?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match No.3 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Which channel will broadcast the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match No.3?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match No.3 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match No.3?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match No.3 in India.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Vignesh Puthur, Kuldeep Sen and Brijesh Sharma