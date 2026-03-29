/'He's back and available': Mumbai Indians receive big boost ahead of KKR clash

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed on Saturday that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is fit and available for selection ahead of the team’s IPL 2026 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. There had been some uncertainty about the 32-year-old after reports indicated that he had visited the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru (CoE), though no injury was officially reported. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Jayawardene explained that managing player workload is a key challenge for IPL franchises, especially after a packed international schedule. He added that Bumrah has now rejoined the squad and is ready for selection.

“Well, obviously the buildup to the World Cup was quite intense," he said. “There was a lot of cricket played, a couple of Test series as well, and leading up to the T20 World Cup, there were a number of bilateral tournaments. The workloads for some of them, most of them are bowlers, meant they needed that extra break. The World Cup itself was high intensity with all the travel and playing. So that’s part and parcel of it. We knew going into this IPL that there would be these kinds of situations. We just have to manage it. As for Bumrah, he’s back with the squad and available to play. That’s it."

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The head coach further explained the challenge of selecting the ideal playing XI and the importance of squad depth.

"It is a healthy headache to have so many good options. We play different oppositions and conditions. Once we play in Mumbai, then we have two back-to-back away matches. We will need those options. Squad depth is something that is very important for various reasons. It could be for injuries or different conditions - that is something that we constantly think about.

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"Having experience on the bench helps. Sometimes it is tough that we have amazing players sitting out, but that is what it is. That is part and parcel of franchise cricket. It is our job to create an atmosphere where everyone is happy and plays for that one goal, which is the team," he concluded.

Mumbai Indians, under the leadership of Hardik, made a strong comeback last season and secured their spot in the playoffs. Their campaign ended after the team lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2. The five-time champions have not won a single trophy since 2020, and they will be keen to end their wait in the upcoming season.