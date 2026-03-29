/'It's a waiting game at the moment': KKR on Matheesha Pathirana's IPL 2026 availability

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Shane Watson has described Sri Lankan speedster Matheesha Pathirana’s availability for the Indian Premier League 2026 as uncertain, calling it “a waiting game.” Earlier, KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar confirmed that Pathirana is likely to miss the opening phase of the tournament due to a calf injury. The pacer is currently undergoing rehabilitation under Sri Lanka Cricket and is expected to join the squad only around mid-April. The franchise had secured his services for INR 18 crore during the IPL 2026 auction, making him one of their most biggest signings for the season.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of KKR’s season opener against the Mumbai Indians on Mar 29, Shane Watson said the team is closely monitoring Matheesha Pathirana’s availability. He noted that the franchise is working in coordination with Sri Lanka Cricket to ensure the pacer returns fully fit and is not rushed back into action.

"With Pathirana, obviously, it's a waiting game at the moment. And we're being guided by the Sri Lanka Cricket. And we are just doing everything we can to get him over here as soon as possible. Because of the calibre of support, the support staff, and the medical staff that we've got here at KKR. We've got the same interests as Sri Lankan Cricket as well. We want Pathirana to be here. We want him to be fit. We certainly would never push him any earlier than he needs to," said Watson.

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Shane Watson also stressed that KKR does not want to rush Pathirana back too soon and risk further injury, adding that the team hopes he can join soon and begin integrating, especially since he was a top priority in the auction.



"The last thing that we want as KKR is him playing the first game and trying to come back too early and breaking as well. So we just hope that sooner rather than later, he's able to come over here and we can really start the integration process. Bringing him into KKR, obviously, he was one of our number one, one of our priorities in the auction to be able to get Patirana," he added.