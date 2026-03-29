/Watched Sebastian Stan's Fresh? 7 Dating horror movies you can't miss

Films like Fresh, Spontaneous, and Double Date, among others, provide a scary-date experience and also showcase the awareness about the dangers in the nowadays dating era.
Horror movies basically are existential dread and elevated scares, which lead viewers to process anxiety and confront the uncanny in a safe environment. But what if it adds the element of danger of contemporary dating, such as stalking, app-based harassment and predatory behaviour? Here are a few of the dating horror movies you shouldn't miss watching.
It tells the story of two seniors, Mara and Dylan, who find themselves drawn to one another while the students in their high school start exploding. As the explosions increase, they end up discovering the beauty of life.
The film follows the story of true-crime junkie Eva Vaughn, who suddenly finds herself at the center of a real murder case after being thrust into the dating app world by her best friends. As new details come to light, she soon realizes that one of the three men she's dating could be the infamous Swipe Right Killer.
A psychological horror film, it tells the story of a bartender in New Orleans who picks up a phone that was left behind at his bar and begins to receive disturbing messages and finds his sanity slowly unraveling.
Double Date is about Jim, a young virgin, who struggles to find the perfect woman. However, his life gets twisted when he goes out on a double date gone awry in London.
Fresh is all about a woman named Noa, who sees the horrors of modern dating; however, meeting one handsome doctor on a random grocery outing, she begins dating. It all goes haywire when they decide to go on a vacation.
It all happens right after the wedding ceremony of a young woman, when her in-laws force her to participate in a game. But things turn bloody and sinister, revealing the sick rituals of the family.
It follows the story of Cherie, who faces the night of terror, when her date hunts her down and tries to kill her. Soon, the game of cat and mouse chase begins with a bloodthirsty assailant hell-bent on her utter destruction.