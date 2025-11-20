/Israel inks multi-billion-dollar deal with Rafael to ramp up Iron Dome production

The Israeli Ministry of Defence has inked a multi-billion-dollar contract with the state-owned arms manufacturer Rafael Advanced Systems to scale up the serial production of Iron Dome Defence systems. The procurement deal was signed by Amir Baram, Director General of the Defence Ministry and Rafael after extensive negotiation. The contract aimed at ensuring delivery of a “substantial quantity” of Iron Dome interceptors to the Israeli Defence Forces to replenish the stocks, the ministry statement said.

The signing took place at the ministry’s headquarters under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Israel Katz, who said the deal represents "a strategic leap" that will "substantially enhance the protection of Israel's skies."

The funds for the contract will come from an $8.7 billion US aid package to Israel that was approved by Congress in April 2024. The package includes $5.2 billion towards strengthening Israel's air defences.



The Iron Dome is the lowest layer of Israel’s multi-tiered air defence system, and it has downed tens of thousands of rockets, mortars, and drones launched at Israel since 2011, mostly during the current war.



Iron Dome, co-developed by Israel and the US government, is designed to intercept short and medium-range rockets, missiles and drones. According to the ministry, the system has demonstrated its exceptional ability in recent conflicts in intercepting thousands of projectiles fired from Gaza, Lebanon and other fronts with remarkable accuracy and splendid interception rates.