/Will Saudi F-35 fighter jets be less advanced than Israel’s? Here’s what officials say

Reports say the F-35s to be sold to Saudi Arabia will not include the full suite of Israel’s electronic-warfare modifications, such as radar-jamming systems and other custom upgrades.
According to US officials, the planned F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia will deliver jets that are intentionally less capable than those used by Israel, reported Reuters. This is in line with US legislation meant to preserve Israel's military superiority in advanced systems.
According to defense analysts, Saudi Arabia is unlikely to receive the advanced AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile (JATM) a next-generation air-to-air weapon strongly linked to Israel’s F-35 program.
The F-35’s true combat power, experts say, lies in its software and mission data. For Saudi Arabia, part of the “downgrade” could come via a less capable software package or more restricted mission-data files, keeping their jets from matching Israel’s performance.
The Israeli Air Force, via an internal IDF document, has expressed concern that giving Saudi Arabia F-35s, even in a downgraded form, could weaken its strategic edge.
Israel’s F-35s (the “Adir” variant) reportedly include unique modifications not offered to other buyers, like custom wiring, extra access points in the fuselage, and electronic systems built to its own specifications.
The Israeli F-35I “Adir” operates with conformal fuel tanks (CFTs), which give it extended range without compromising stealth. These are not expected to be part of the Saudi F-35 package, according to defense experts.
US officials say a formal QME assessment is required before the sale can proceed. This review is meant to evaluate how advanced the Saudi jets can be without eroding Israel’s strategic advantages.
Reports suggest Saudi Arabia would receive a limited number of F-35s, possibly two squadrons but deliveries are not expected to be rapid. Meanwhile, Israel already operates two squadrons and is expanding.
Some Israeli officials reportedly want the F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia linked to normalization between the two countries. The idea: any jet transfer should align with a broader diplomatic agreement, not just military transaction.