Will Saudi F-35 fighter jets be less advanced than Israel’s? Here’s what officials say

Tarun Mishra
Published: Nov 20, 2025, 05:34 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 05:34 IST

US Law Requires Maintaining Israel’s “Qualitative Military Edge”
US Law Requires Maintaining Israel’s “Qualitative Military Edge”

According to US officials, the planned F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia will deliver jets that are intentionally less capable than those used by Israel, reported Reuters. This is in line with US legislation meant to preserve Israel's military superiority in advanced systems.

Saudi Jets Will Lack Israel-Specific Electronic Warfare Features
Saudi Jets Will Lack Israel-Specific Electronic Warfare Features

Reports say the F-35s to be sold to Saudi Arabia will not include the full suite of Israel’s electronic-warfare modifications, such as radar-jamming systems and other custom upgrades.

No Access to Israel’s Most Sensitive Missile Technology
No Access to Israel’s Most Sensitive Missile Technology

According to defense analysts, Saudi Arabia is unlikely to receive the advanced AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile (JATM) a next-generation air-to-air weapon strongly linked to Israel’s F-35 program.

Software Limitations Might Restrict Saudi F-35 Capabilities
Software Limitations Might Restrict Saudi F-35 Capabilities

The F-35’s true combat power, experts say, lies in its software and mission data. For Saudi Arabia, part of the “downgrade” could come via a less capable software package or more restricted mission-data files, keeping their jets from matching Israel’s performance.

Israel Warns of Erosion to Its Air Superiority
Israel Warns of Erosion to Its Air Superiority

The Israeli Air Force, via an internal IDF document, has expressed concern that giving Saudi Arabia F-35s, even in a downgraded form, could weaken its strategic edge.

Structural Modifications Unique to Israel
Structural Modifications Unique to Israel

Israel’s F-35s (the “Adir” variant) reportedly include unique modifications not offered to other buyers, like custom wiring, extra access points in the fuselage, and electronic systems built to its own specifications.

Range-Extending Fuel Tanks Are Exclusive to Israel
Range-Extending Fuel Tanks Are Exclusive to Israel

The Israeli F-35I “Adir” operates with conformal fuel tanks (CFTs), which give it extended range without compromising stealth. These are not expected to be part of the Saudi F-35 package, according to defense experts.

Formal US “Qualitative Military Edge” (QME) Review Underway
Formal US “Qualitative Military Edge” (QME) Review Underway

US officials say a formal QME assessment is required before the sale can proceed. This review is meant to evaluate how advanced the Saudi jets can be without eroding Israel’s strategic advantages.

Saudi Delivery Likely to Be Slower and in Limited Numbers
Saudi Delivery Likely to Be Slower and in Limited Numbers

Reports suggest Saudi Arabia would receive a limited number of F-35s, possibly two squadrons but deliveries are not expected to be rapid. Meanwhile, Israel already operates two squadrons and is expanding.

Possible Diplomatic Conditions Tied to the Deal
Possible Diplomatic Conditions Tied to the Deal

Some Israeli officials reportedly want the F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia linked to normalization between the two countries. The idea: any jet transfer should align with a broader diplomatic agreement, not just military transaction.

