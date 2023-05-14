Isn't that stunning? This wedding gown with 50,890 Swarovski crystals breaks world record

A ravishing wedding gown adorned with over 50,000 crystals has officially broken the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the most crystals on a bridal attire. According to Guinness World Records, the costume had its premiere on April 14, 2023, during the Si Sposaitalia Collezioni fashion show in Milan, after four months of preparation.

The wedding gown is made of 50,890 Swarovski crystals and was designed by Michela Ferriero, an Italian bridal company that specialised in "luxury and bespoke wedding dresses."

The gown has a translucent material, a sweetheart neckline, and a form-fitting silhouette. Even the gloves are encrusted with gems to ensure that the bridge glows with each stride, reported NDTV. New record: Most crystals on a wedding dress - 50,890 achieved by Michela Ferriero (Italy) 💎



It took over 200 hours to individually sew each Swarovsky diamond onto this amazing dress 😱 pic.twitter.com/LXys3lfp5l — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 10, 2023 × According to the GWR, the customised outfit took several months to prepare. Michaela Ferriero, the shop's co-founder, designed the piece after studying the appropriate materials for putting the notion into action. The garment was created after the designer teamed with a pattern maker and a group of skilled seamstresses. Because the bodice would need to sustain thousands of crystals, the garment's basis was built with extra care.

Each crystal was sewn onto the dress by hand, which took a painstaking 200 working hours.

"The individual crystals were first sewn into the tulle base of the dress, the crystal fringes on the bodice, the gloves and lastly the crystal chains on the back to provide a cascade of light," added the official website of GWR.

"When you have the ones you love on your side, each one of your dreams can come true, even the greatest and challenging one," Michela Ferriero told GWR.

The previous record was held by Zden Gelinlik Moda Tasarim Ltd. of Turkey, which showed 45,024 crystals on January 29, 2011 in the Forum Istanbul Shopping Mall in Istanbul. The history of Swarovski crystals Swarovski has an extensive and colourful past, dating back to 1895, when Daniel Swarovski, an immigrant from Bohemia, started the company. Swarovski immediately grew to fame, being recognised for its high-quality, precision-cut crystals, which are created using a complex (and proprietary) method. For over a century, the firm has grown and expanded to become a prominent manufacturer of world-class crystal jewellery, decorations, dining ware, and clocks, according to Lion and Unicorn auction house.

Swarovski crystals are created from a form of glass made from quartz sand. The quartz sand is heated to a very high temperature and then melted down. The molten quartz is then poured into a mould and allowed to cool. After it has cooled, it is sliced into little pieces and fed into a machine that forms the crystals into the required shapes