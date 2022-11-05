Iranian security forces target university campuses to cull protests

Rattled by the protests in the aftermath of the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, the Iranian security forces have launched a series of attacks on university students at campuses across the country.

According to the Students Union of Iran, the attacks have intensified in the last week or so as more than 40 university students have been arrested.

Humans Rights Watch estimates that at least 308 students have been put behind the bars by the forces since the protest began.

The decision to crack down on the university students comes in the backdrop of the Iranian government announcing earlier this week that 1,000 people will face public trials in the capital city of Tehran for their alleged involvement in the nationwide protests.

"Those who intend to confront and subvert the regime are dependent on foreigners and will be punished according to legal standards," said Iran's judiciary chief, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the students of Hormozgan University in Bandar Abbas tore down the gender segregation barrier in the cafeteria to send a symbolic message to the authorities.

Both male and female students could be seen tearing down the segregation wall to make their way to the other side while chanting slogans of freedom.

According to human rights activists in Iran, the protests have affected over 125 areas; at least 277 people have died and close to 14,000 have been jailed.

The protests that started in the aftermath of Amini's death have quickly managed to galvanise the oppressed voices in Iran. Since then, it has become a revolution and the university students are the biggest demography of protestors participating in it.

Experts believe that by attempting to silence their voices, the Khamenei administration is looking to quash the dissent altogether.

(With inputs from agencies)



