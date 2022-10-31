Anti-hijab protest: Iran indicts 1,000 protesters, plans public trials

The Iranian government on Monday (October 31) said that 1,000 people will face public trials in the capital city of Tehran for their alleged involvement in the nationwide protests. More than six weeks ago, mass protests erupted across the nation over the death of Mahsa Amini allegedly in the custody of the morality police in Iran.

According to judicial officials, as quoted by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, the protesters would be brought to trial in Tehran alone for their "subversive conduct," which included allegedly attacking security guards and setting fire to public property, among other things.

Iran's judiciary chief, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, said: "Those who intend to confront and subvert the regime are dependent on foreigners and will be punished according to legal standards." He also indicated that some protesters would be charged with collaborating with foreign governments.

During the unrest, the Iranian leaders referred to the demonstrations as a plan by adversaries, notably the United States, and promised stern punishment against what they have labelled "rioters."

The 22-year-old Amini's death in custody led to massive protests and some reports have even suggested that she was detained for wearing her headscarf in an "improper" way. After that protesters from all walks of life participated, with students and women playing a key role.

Ejei said: "Without a doubt, our judges will deal with the cases of the recent riots with accuracy and speed." He said that prosecutors made an effort to distinguish between those who only wanted to vent their grievances on the streets and those who intended to overthrow the theocracy.

It should be known who among the agitators was focused on confronting the system and overturning it, he said.

