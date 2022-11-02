Iranian students tear down gender segregation barrier during protests

The death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in Iran has started a revolution that has entered its seventh week. On Monday, the students of Hormozgan University in Bandar Abbas tore down the gender segregation barrier in the cafeteria, sending a strong message to the Khamenei administration.

The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms and instantly attracted eyeballs. Both male and female students could be seen tearing down the segregation wall to make their way to the other side while chanting slogans of freedom.

Netizens applauded the move with one saying, "These students are everything," while another added, "This made me tear up. Solidarity with the people of Iran."

Students at Hormozgan University in Bandar Abbas (historically a more socially conservative region of Iran) tear down the wall of gender segregation in the school cafeteria while chanting "freedom, freedom, freedom" (azadi)

Iran is a highly conservative Islamic nation. Following the establishment of the Islamic republic in 1979, gender-based segregation in public life has become the norm.

From schools to colleges to hospitals, men and women are subjected to stay apart, in an attempt to keep up with the moral standards of an ideal Islamic society.

By tearing down the walls, the protestors are sending a message that such oppression may no longer continue. The Iranian government, which initially took the protests lightly also seems rattled.

As reported by WION, on Monday, the Iranian government said that 1,000 people will face public trials in the capital city of Tehran for their alleged involvement in the nationwide protests.

"Those who intend to confront and subvert the regime are dependent on foreigners and will be punished according to legal standards," said Iran's judiciary chief, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei.

According to human rights activists in Iran, the protests have affected over 125 areas; at least 270 people have died and close to 14,000 have been jailed.

(With inputs from agencies)

