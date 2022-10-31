Iran's 'Jamie Oliver', a 19-year-old chef beaten to death by Iranian Guards

On the same day as Iranian Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami issued a warning to the protestors, thousands marched in unison during the funeral of young prodigal chef Mehrshad Shahidi.

Reportedly, 19-year-old Shahidi, also dubbed Iran's Jamie Oliver was killed by Iran's powerful armed forces. He was allegedly beaten to death, a day before his 20th birthday on Wednesday last week.

According to local media reports, Shahidi was arrested during a protest and was beaten mercilessly with batons while in custody in Arak city. Shahidi later died due to the injuries sustained but his family is being pressured to lie regarding the cause of death.

“Our son lost his life as a result of receiving baton blows to his head after his arrest, but we have been under pressure by the regime to say that he has died of a heart attack," one of Shahidi's family members was quoted as saying by Iran International TV.

Meanwhile, the Iranian authorities have refused to take responsibility for the teenager's death. Iran's Chief Justice Abdolmehdi Mousavi said there were no signs of injuries or fractures on Shahidi's body.

As reported by WION, Salami on Saturday warned the protestors to not come to the streets.“Do not come to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots."

The death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police in Tehran for "unsuitable attire", has unleashed anger over issues including freedom in the Islamic Republic and an economy reeling from sanctions.

According to human rights activists in Iran, the protests have affected over 125 areas; at least 270 people have died and close to 14,000 have been jailed.

The protests have clearly made the authorities nervous. Women, who have played a prominent role, have challenged the country's Islamic dress code, waving and burning their veils.

The men have also joined them and it has become one of the greatest challenges that the Iranian clerical leadership has faced since the 1979 revolution.

