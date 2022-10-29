‘Today is last day of riots’, Iranian authorities issue warning to protestors

As the Iranian public continues to take to the streets in the aftermath of the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards on Saturday issued a warning.

Reportedly, Hossein Salami, the commander of the powerful Iranian armed force warned the protestors to not come to the streets.

“Do not come to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots," he said.

The statement by Salami comes on the same day as when Iranian security forces opened fire on protesters in Zahedan, a city in Iran's long-unrestful Sistan and Baluchestan province.

As reported by WION, at least two people were killed in the incident which threatened to exacerbate the protest situation across the already tense landscape of Tehran.

Since a rally there on September 30 sparked a deadly police response, activists believe that approximately 100 people have died in Zahedan alone.

In its strongest statement yet, the United Nations on Friday condemned “all incidents that have resulted in death or serious injury to protesters” in Iran and reiterated “that security forces must avoid all unnecessary or disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters.”

According to human rights activists in Iran, the protests have affected over 125 areas; at least 270 people have died and close to 14,000 have been jailed.

The death of Amini, who was arrested by morality police in Tehran for "unsuitable attire", has unleashed anger over issues including freedom in the Islamic Republic and an economy reeling from sanctions.

The protests have clearly made the authorities nervous. Women, who have played a prominent role, have challenged the country's Islamic dress code, waving and burning their veils.

The men have also joined them and it has become one of the greatest challenges that the Iranian clerical leadership has faced since the 1979 revolution.

