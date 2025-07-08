Iran has received Chinese surface-to-air missile batteries to ‘backup and reinforce’ its defences following the 12-day-long conflict and ceasefire with Israel, according to a report by Middle East Eye. According to the report White House and its partners in the Arab world are aware of the development. Theran has received deliveries of Chinese surface-to-air missile batteries. The officials did not disclose how many surface-to-air missiles were delivered, but Iran was paying for them with oil shipments.

China is one of the largest importers of Iranian oil, with nearly 90 per cent of Iran's crude and condensate export flow to Beijing. "The Iranians engage in creative ways of trading," said an Arab official.

The shipment marks a deepening relationship between Iran and China despite speculations that Russia and China kept a distance from the US during the Israel-Iran attack. Israel had significantly damaged the Iranian defence capabilities with attacks on its launch pads, military bases and assassinating Iranian generals and scientists. But Iran showed resilience, attacked Tel Aviv and Haifa, damaging several sensitive military sites.

In the late 1980s, Iran received HY-2 Silkworm from China. The Islamic Republic used these missiles on Kuwait, US oil tankers in the tanker war. Iran also possesses the Russian S-300, which is capable of engaging UAVs and providing defence against ballistic and cruise missiles. They also have independently developed batteries of the Khordad series and the Bavar-373.

In 2010, Iran is reported to have received HQ-9B missiles. These are developed by China Precision Machinery Import is a long-range semi-active radar homing (SARH) surface-to-air missile (SAM) developed by the People's Republic of China. These missiles are derivatives of the Russian S-300.