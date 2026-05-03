/Iran plans war museum at damaged university site in US-Israeli strikes as Trump casts doubt on peace plan

Iranian authorities plan to convert a bomb-damaged site at a university in central Iran into a museum highlighting the impact of US-Israeli strikes, an official said on Saturday (May 03). “The current damaged site will be preserved as a war museum at the university to remain a document of the country's scientific oppression in history,” said Zafarollah Kalantari, head of Isfahan University of Technology. He added that alternative land has been allocated for new infrastructure, including a replacement building and upgraded facilities for the university.

Kalantari also said preliminary estimates suggest the damage to university buildings and facilities stands at around $11 million, according to the official IRNA news agency.

The university in Isfahan, among the largest in Iran, was hit during US-Israeli strikes in March amid a conflict that began a month earlier and later spread across the region. Iranian officials claim that more than 30 universities across the country, including in Tehran, along with residential areas and civilian infrastructure, were affected during the strikes.

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The announcement comes as tensions remain high diplomatically, with Donald Trump saying he would review a new Iranian peace proposal but expressing scepticism over its chances of success.

“I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but I can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Iranian media outlets, including Tasnim and Fars, reported that Tehran has submitted a 14-point proposal to mediator Pakistan. The plan reportedly calls for an end to hostilities across all fronts and proposes a new framework governing the strategic Strait of Hormuz, though full details have not been officially confirmed.

With diplomatic exchanges continuing and ceasefire conditions holding, both sides remain divided over the terms of a potential long-term settlement.