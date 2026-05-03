/Assembly election results 2026: State-wise key candidates to watch – full list inside

Counting of votes for the Assembly elections held in Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be taken on Monday (May 4, 2026). Counting for all 126 seats in Assam will be held at 40 counting centres across all 35 districts amid tight security. The fate of 294 candidates in West Bengal and 234 candidates in Tamil Nadu will also be decided tomorrow.

In the Assembly Elections, the spotlight is not just on parties but also on key political faces whose performance could shape results and future strategies. Here's a list of key candidates state-wise to look at.

1. Tamil Nadu

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The election is primarily a battle between the ruling DMK-led alliance and the opposition front led by the AIADMK, with the BJP and newly formed regional forces making strategic pushes.

M. K. Stalin (DMK): The current Chief Minister is leading the DMK and seeking a second consecutive term based on his government's welfare schemes.

The current Chief Minister is leading the DMK and seeking a second consecutive term based on his government's welfare schemes. Edappadi K. Palaniswami (AIADMK): As the primary opposition leader, his performance is critical to the survival and resurgence of the AIADMK.

As the primary opposition leader, his performance is critical to the survival and resurgence of the AIADMK. K. Annamalai (BJP): A prominent face for the BJP, he is contesting to significantly expand the party's presence in a traditionally Dravidian-dominated landscape.

A prominent face for the BJP, he is contesting to significantly expand the party's presence in a traditionally Dravidian-dominated landscape. Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP): The former Governor is contesting from the Mylapore constituency.

The former Governor is contesting from the Mylapore constituency. Vijay (TVK): Popular actor-turned-politician leading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) alliance, acting as a potential third-front disruptor.

2. West Bengal

Following high-voltage polling phases in April 2026, the state remains a fierce battleground between the TMC and BJP.

Mamata Banerjee (TMC): The Chief Minister remains the central figure for the Trinamool Congress, defending her third-term incumbency.

The Chief Minister remains the central figure for the Trinamool Congress, defending her third-term incumbency. Suvendu Adhikari (BJP): Leading the charge for the BJP, Adhikari remains a key challenger and face of the opposition in the state.

Leading the charge for the BJP, Adhikari remains a key challenger and face of the opposition in the state. Sukumar Roy (BJP): Contesting from Coch Behar Uttar, a key seat in North Bengal.

Contesting from Coch Behar Uttar, a key seat in North Bengal. Savitri Barman (BJP): A notable candidate contesting from the sensitive Sitalkuchi constituency.

3. Kerala

The state is witnessing a tight contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Pinarayi Vijayan (LDF): The Chief Minister is seeking a historic third term from his stronghold in Dharmadam.

The Chief Minister is seeking a historic third term from his stronghold in Dharmadam. V. Sivankutty (CPI-M): Defending his seat in Nemom, a high-profile Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

Defending his seat in Nemom, a high-profile Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP): The BJP Kerala President is locked in a three-cornered fight in Nemom, a seat the BJP previously won in 2016.

The BJP Kerala President is locked in a three-cornered fight in Nemom, a seat the BJP previously won in 2016. V. D. Satheesan (UDF): Leading the Congress-backed UDF challenge against the LDF government.

Leading the Congress-backed UDF challenge against the LDF government. KK Shailaja (CPI-M): The former Health Minister is contesting from Peravoor this time.

4. Assam

The BJP in Assam aims to maintain its dominance under the leadership of its strongman CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP): The dominant force in Assam politics, Sarma is leading the BJP's campaign for another term.

The dominant force in Assam politics, Sarma is leading the BJP's campaign for another term. Gaurav Gogoi (Congress): A key face of the opposition, contesting from Jorhat.

A key face of the opposition, contesting from Jorhat. Bhupen Kumar Borah (BJP): Formerly a Congress leader, he is now a key candidate for the BJP, reflecting significant political shifts in the state.

Formerly a Congress leader, he is now a key candidate for the BJP, reflecting significant political shifts in the state. Debabrata Saikia (Congress): The senior leader is defending his traditional seat in Nazira.

5. Puducherry

The Union Territory is seeing a head-to-head battle between the NDA and the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).