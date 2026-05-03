/Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Women candidates rise in numbers - but men still dominate the field

The number of women contesting in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections has steadily increased over the decades, with 443 female candidates in the fray for the April 23, 2026 poll, according to election data. In comparison, 3,579 men are contesting this time, underlining the continued gender imbalance in electoral representation.

The growth marks a sharp rise from earlier decades. In 1967, just 11 women were among 778 candidates. The figure rose to 46 in 1984, increased further to 156 in 2006, and reached 413 in 2021, when women made up nearly 10 per cent of the total 3,998 candidates, the highest proportion recorded in the state.

What does history say?

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Despite this upward trend in participation, men have continued to dominate the electoral landscape. However, data indicate that women candidates have historically performed better in terms of strike rate. From 1984 through 2016, the proportion of winning candidates among women consistently exceeded that of men. Women contestants were also less likely to lose their deposits compared to their male counterparts in every election during this period.

In 1991, as many as 32 women won seats, recording a success rate of about 31 per cent, significantly higher than the 7.4 per cent success rate for men. In 2001, 25 women were elected, while 22 entered the Assembly in 2006. These spikes coincided with landslide victories led by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, whose party and allies fielded and elected a relatively larger number of women candidates.