/West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Will Mamata Banerjee be sworn in as West Bengal CM for 4th term? Here is what we know

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (May 2) expressed confidence that her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), will secure a decisive mandate in the ongoing assembly elections, asserting that it will win more than 200 seats.

Addressing counting agents via video conferencing, Banerjee dismissed exit poll projections, claiming they were aimed at influencing financial markets. “We are winning and winning by 200+ seats. Exit polls are nothing but an attempt to manipulate the stock market. They did in 2021, 2024, and now,” she said, according to ANI.

She also alleged that personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces engaged in excesses against party workers during the polling process. Banerjee said the party would recognise and reward those who, according to her, faced such actions.

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Her remarks come amid repolling in parts of the South 24 Parganas district following allegations by Amit Malviya of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who claimed that voters were prevented from choosing BJP candidates at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency.

Polling authorities reported a strong turnout during the repolling exercise. According to officials, voter participation reached 72.5 per cent across 11 polling booths in Magrahat Paschim and 72.36 per cent across four booths in Diamond Harbour, with a combined turnout of 72.43 per cent recorded till 3 pm on Saturday (May 2).