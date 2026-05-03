/‘Unruly passenger’ triggers emergency on United Airlines flight approaching Newark. Here’s the legal consequence of it

An emergency was declared on a United Airlines flight on Saturday (May 1) after a passenger allegedly attempted to assault a crew member and force his way into the cockpit, according to reports. The incident took place on United Airlines Flight 1837 as it was arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey at around 6 pm.

As reported by CBS News, the situation escalated when a 48-year-old man became unruly during the flight. Port Authority Police detained the passenger immediately after landing and transported him to a local hospital for psychiatric evaluation. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

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In a statement to CBS News, United Airlines confirmed the incident and commended its crew for handling the situation. “Local law enforcement met United flight 1837 upon its scheduled arrival at Newark International Airport to address an unruly passenger. We’re grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of fellow crew members and our customers,” an airline spokesperson said.

Authorities have not yet confirmed specific charges, but the passenger could face both criminal prosecution and civil penalties. Under US federal law, anyone who assaults or interferes with flight crew members can be prosecuted and can be sent to jail for 20 years, along with fines of up to $250,000, or both. The Federal Aviation Administration also maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy on unruly passengers and may impose additional civil fines.

The incident follows a similar case earlier this year involving a Delta Air Lines flight. On February 18, a passenger aboard Delta Flight 2557 from Houston’s Hobby Airport to Atlanta attempted to access the cockpit shortly after take-off. Pilots declared an emergency, telling air traffic control, “We had a passenger get up and try to access the cockpit.”