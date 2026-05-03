/Iran yet to 'pay big enough price', says Trump casting doubts on prospects of Iran's new peace proposal

After Iran submitted a 14-point peace proposal to United States, as reported by Iranian news outlets, Tasnim and Fars, believed to be close to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Donald Trump on Saturday (May 2) said he would review the new peace proposal from Tehran but cast aspersions over its prospects, saying Iran had not yet “paid a big enough price”.

While making the statement on reviewing Iran's peace proposal he also warned that Washington could restart air strikes if Tehran “misbehaves”.

Speaking to reporters in Florida before boarding Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said “I’ll let you know about it later,” and added “they’re going to give me the exact wording now”.

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Just before speaking to reporters Trump to X to write, "can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years."

Meanwhile, Iran on Saturday (May 02) said it is prepared for both diplomacy and renewed conflict, placing the onus on the United States as tensions remain unresolved despite a fragile pause in hostilities.

"Now the ball is in the United States' court to choose the path of diplomacy or the continuation of a confrontational approach," deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi told diplomats in Tehran, according to state broadcaster IRIB.