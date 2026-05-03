/Damning admission of the criminal nature of their actions: Iran's Baqaei hits out at Trump

Iran foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Sunday (May 3) hit out at US President Donald Trump for his "We're like pirates" remarks, and accused Washington of normalising "piracy" at sea, with the seizure of Iranian vessels. Terming Trump's statement as a “direct admission of criminality”, he urged the United Nations to intervene.

“The President of the United States has openly described the unlawful seizure of Iranian vessels as ‘piracy,’ brazenly boasting that ‘we act like pirates’,” Baqaei said in a statement on X.

“This was no verbal slip. It was a direct and damning admission of the criminal nature of their actions against international maritime navigation," he further wrote.

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He then urged the UN member states and the UN Secretary-General to not support such remarks and actions that tend to "normalise such blatant violations of international law."

What was Trump's pirates remark

Baqaei's statement came in response to Trump's remark at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches Dinner in Florida on Friday where he described the US naval blockade of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz as being “like pirates.”

“We took over the ship, we took over the cargo, we took over the oil. It’s a very profitable business,” Trump said adding, “We’re like pirates. We’re sort of like pirates, but we are not playing games."

Meanwhile, Iran on Saturday (May 02) said it is prepared for both diplomacy and renewed conflict, placing the onus on the United States as tensions remain unresolved despite a fragile pause in hostilities.

"Now the ball is in the United States' court to choose the path of diplomacy or the continuation of a confrontational approach," deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi told diplomats in Tehran, according to state broadcaster IRIB.