/Axes marked ‘Mossad’ and ‘Sieg Heil’: Man arrested in alleged plot against Dutch Princess Amalia, Alexia

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in the Netherlands over an alleged plot to attack members of the Dutch royal family, with prosecutors saying he was found in possession of axes bearing disturbing inscriptions.

According to prosecutors in The Hague, the suspect is accused of planning to murder Princess Catharina-Amalia, 22, and her younger sister Princess Alexia, 20. The two are the eldest daughters of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The suspect is due to appear before a Dutch court on Monday (May 4). A court order cited by prosecutors stated that the man had allegedly been preparing an attack in The Hague in February. The document said the axes recovered from him bore the words “Alexia”, “Mossad”, a reference to Israel’s intelligence agency, and the Nazi salute “Sieg Heil”, according to the Associated Press.

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Prosecutors further alleged that the suspect possessed a handwritten note containing the names “Amalia” and “Alexia” alongside the word “Bloodbath”. Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the suspect.

The Dutch royal family, formally known as the House of Orange-Nassau, is historically Protestant and not Jewish. The developments come shortly after the royal family took part in public celebrations for King’s Day in the city of Dokkum on April 27. Security concerns surrounding Princess Amalia are not new. In 2022, Dutch authorities intercepted messages indicating a potential kidnapping plot targeting her and former prime minister Mark Rutte, allegedly linked to organised crime groups.