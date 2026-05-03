Canada's Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has said that a small number of Canada-based Khalistani extremists continue to pose a national security threat, both to the country and its interests abroad. In its 2025 public report, released recently, CSIS highlighted ongoing violent extremist activities by Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKE). "Ongoing involvement in violent extremist activities by Canada-based Khalistani extremist (CBKE) continues to pose a national security threat to Canada and to Canadian interests," the report stated.

Some extremists, it said, are well-connected to Canadian citizens who use local institutions to promote their agenda and raise funds. "Some CBKEs are well connected to Canadian citizens who leverage Canadian institutions to promote their violent extremist agenda and collect funds from unsuspecting community members that are then diverted toward violent activities," CSIS noted.

The warning comes as Canada marked the 40th anniversary of the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing, the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history. The bombing, carried out by suspects linked to Canada-based Khalistani groups, killed 329 people, most of them Canadian citizens.

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CSIS stressed that only a small group is involved in extremism. "Only a small group of individuals who use Canada as a base to promote, fundraise, or plan violence primarily in India are considered Khalistani extremists," the report said.

But the report made clear that peaceful campaigning for a Khalistan state is not extremism. "Some Canadians participate in legitimate and peaceful campaigning to support the Khalistan separatist movement. Non-violent advocacy for the creation of a state of Khalistan is not considered extremism."

The agency also pointed to concerns about India's response. It accused India of building covert ties with Canadian politicians, journalists and members of the Indo-Canadian community to advance its interests. These efforts have included "transnational repression" activities such as surveillance and coercive tactics aimed at silencing critics.

"India has cultivated covert relationships with Canadian politicians, journalists, and members of the Indo-Canadian community, to exert its influence and advance its interests. This has included transnational repression (TNR) activities, such as surveillance and other coercive tactics meant to suppress criticism of the Government of India and create fear in the community," the report said.

CSIS said Canada must stay alert to such activities, especially given the presence of Khalistan supporters. However, it emphasised that advocating for Khalistan separatism remains a lawful political activity in Canada. "Given the presence in Canada of supporters of the Khalistan separatist movement, Canada must remain vigilant regarding potential transnational repression activities," it added. "India acts to counter perceived threats to its domestic stability, including Khalistan separatism. In Canada, advocacy for Khalistan separatism is lawful political activity."