/‘48 vessels redirected’: US CENTCOM photo shows USS New Orleans amid blockade of Iranian ports

US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday (May 2) released an image showing USS New Orleans (LPD 18) operating in the Arabian Sea on April 28 as the United States continues the blockade of Iranian ports. This comes as tensions continue to flare in West Asia amid a tense standoff between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that he is “not satisfied” with Iran’s new proposal amid stalled talks.

In a post on X, CENTCOM posted, “USS New Orleans (LPD 18) sails in the Arabian Sea during the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, April 28. Over the past 20 days, 48 vessels have been redirected to ensure compliance with the blockade.”

A day earlier, CENTCOM also posted a video showing US forces continuing patrolling of international waters and enforcing the ongoing blockade against Iran.

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Trump unhappy with Iran proposal

Amid stalled peace talks between the US and Iran, the Iranian state media reported that Tehran had delivered a new proposal to Pakistan on Thursday evening. Following the report, Trump told reporters that he was “not satisfied” with what the Iranians were offering at the moment.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “At this moment I’m not satisfied with what they’re offering.”

When asked why he was unsatisfied with the Iranian proposal, Trump responded, “They’re asking for things that I can’t agree.” The US president did not give details on what things the Iranians were asking.

Trump also said that Iran had “made strides” in the discussions, but added that there was “tremendous discord” in the Islamic Republic’s leadership. He said, “I’m not sure if they ever get there.”

When asked what he would do if Iran fails to strike a deal, Trump said, “Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever – or do we want to try and make a deal? I mean, those are the options.”

The Republican president added that he would “prefer not” to launch a huge offensive against Tehran, but warned, “That’s the option: do we want to go in there heavy and just blast them away or do we want to do something?”