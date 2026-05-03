/At least 9 dead as fire breaks out in a residential building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar

A four-storey residential building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar caught fire early Sunday (May 3) morning, killing at least 9 people and injuring several others.

According to reports, the fire broke out on the second floor of the building around 4 am. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations but the blaze had reportedly spread to the third and fourth floors of the building.

Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be known, several reports say that an AC blast in the building led to the blaze.