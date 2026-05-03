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  • /At least 9 dead as fire breaks out in a residential building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar

At least 9 dead as fire breaks out in a residential building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: May 03, 2026, 09:12 IST | Updated: May 03, 2026, 09:15 IST
At least 9 dead as fire breaks out in a residential building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar

Delhi's Vivek Vihar fire Photograph: (ANI)

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Though, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be known, several reports say that an AC blast in the building led to the blaze.

A four-storey residential building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar caught fire early Sunday (May 3) morning, killing at least 9 people and injuring several others.

According to reports, the fire broke out on the second floor of the building around 4 am. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations but the blaze had reportedly spread to the third and fourth floors of the building.

Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be known, several reports say that an AC blast in the building led to the blaze.

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About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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