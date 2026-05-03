/'I am one of the six victims': Vinesh Phogat says she is among complainants against Brij Bhushan in harassment case

Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Sunday (May 03) revealed that she is one of the six women who filed sexual harassment complaints against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying she decided to speak publicly despite the case still being under process.

In a video message shared on X ahead of her much-awaited return to Wrestling, Phogat said, “The Supreme Court guidelines say that the identity of any victim should not be revealed, because it concerns their dignity and honour. But today, due to certain circumstances, I want to tell you all something.” She added, “I did not want to speak while the case is still pending, but I want to say that I myself am one of those six victims who filed a complaint, and our testimonies are still ongoing.”

The three-time Olympian, who was among the leading faces of the 2023 protests at Jantar Mantar, also raised concerns about participating in the National Open Ranking Tournament scheduled in Gonda, considered a stronghold of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. She questioned the environment at the venue, saying, “Imagine if I go to his house and to his college… where every person would be related to him. Every person would be representing him.”

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Phogat, who is Congress MLA from the Julana constituency in Haryana, said the situation would put athletes under mental pressure, adding, “In such a difficult situation, we athletes are mentally pressured… I don’t think I will be able to give my 100% there.” She also alleged that Singh continues to wield influence, stating, “Even today, Brij Bhushan says that he runs the wrestling federation… but still, the sports ministry or the government does not take any action.”

Warning of possible risks, she said, “If there is any incident with anyone… the government will be responsible for it.” She further stressed that she was not seeking any special treatment, saying, “I don’t want any privilege or any special treatment… I just want the decision on the mat to be based on hard work, not by any goon.”

Calling for transparency, Phogat urged the sporting community and media to attend the event, adding, “Whatever the truth is, it should come to the whole country.”

The tournament will mark her return after the Paris Olympics 2024 and her first appearance in the 57kg category, as she aims to qualify for future international competitions, including the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.