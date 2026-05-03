Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Sunday (May 3) said that the US President Donald Trump must choose between an “impossible” military operation or a “bad deal” with the Islamic Republic. This comes after Trump said a day earlier renewed threats of a possible attack on Iran as he said that will review a new proposal by Tehran, but cast doubt over its prospects. Amid the tensions, the peace talks between the two nations remain stalled since the fragile ceasefire came into effect on April 8.

“Trump must choose between 'an impossible operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Guards’ intelligence organisation said in a statement carried by the state television. It cited what it called a “shift in tone” from China, Russia, and Europe towards Washington and also the Iranian “deadline” over the US naval blockade.

Earlier, Iranian media reported that Tehran had submitted a 14-point proposal to mediator Pakistan. Following this, Trump said that he will be reviewing the plan but hinted that it may not be accepted by the US.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years.”

Reportedly, the Iranian proposal includes ending the conflict on all fronts and enacting a new framework for the strategic Strait of Hormuz.