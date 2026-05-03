/Beach and beats! Shakira opens free Copacabana Beach concert in Rio to massive crowds | Watch

Shakira is grabbing headlines for all the right reasons! The Colombian singer is making headlines for drawing massive crowds at her recent free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janerio on May 2. Several clips and pictures from the concert have now gone viral on social media.

Shakira's free concert draws millions of fans in Rio de Janerio

Shakira's concert is part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, also named the Women No Longer Cry tour, which featured iconic hits and drone displays, cementing her connection with Brazilian fans. Videos from several angles packed with crowds were shared on social media platforms.

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The singer performed her several hits, including Can't Remember to Forget You, Waka Waka, Hips Don't Lie, La Tortura and La Bicicleta, among others. She also performed with Brazilian pop star Anitta and featured guests including Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethania. The city mayor, Eduardo Cavaliere, wrote on X, "Two million people. The she-wolf made history in Rio."

The concert was designed to boost local tourism and economy post-Carnival, with projections suggesting a significant financial return for the city. The concert was lauded as a historic moment for the city, with Shakira celebrating her long-standing relationship with Brazil.

Fans' reaction to Shakira's free concert in Rio

The news of a massive crowd at Shakira's free concert has led to many fans sharing it on social media platforms. One X user wrote, "Over 2 million people were at for Shakira at Copacabana."

Another user wrote, “2 million people, one voice. Shakira had Copacabana Beach singing every word back to her. Different level.”

"About 2 million people packed Copacabana Beach tonight, turning the entire shoreline into a sea of fans. It’s now one of the largest concerts ever and easily the biggest of her career — people showed up hours early, and by nightfall it was wall-to-wall energy with lights, music, and millions singing along", wrote the third X user.

Also Read: Technician Dies During Stage Setup For Shakira Concert In Rio de Janeiro

All about Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour is the seventh concert tour by Shakira, which commenced on February 11, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and is scheduled to conclude on October 11, 2026, in Madrid, Spain.