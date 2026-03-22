/Shakira India Tour postponed indefinitely amid US-Iran tensions; refunds announced

Amid the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, Shakira's upcoming concert in India has been postponed indefinitely. Earlier, the shows were planned to take place in Mumbai and Delhi in April, however it was called off due to the escalating geopolitical situation, leaving fans disappointed.

It was a part of the Feeding India Concert initiative, organized in partnership with Zomato’s events platform District. Fans were excited for Shakira’s comeback to India after almost 19 years. Her last performance was in Mumbai in 2007.

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Official statement

The organisers took to social media to announce the postponement. "Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Feeding India Concert featuring Shakira has been postponed until further notice," the post read. "The well-being of our fans, the artist and the production team remains our foremost priority."



It stated that efforts are underway to reschedule the concerts; no new dates have been revealed so far. "We’re working with the artist’s team to find a new date and will share updates as soon as we have them," it further added.

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Refunds assured

The post also added that "All ticket holders will receive a full refund via their original mode of payment in 5-7 business days."

Shakira's concert is not the only event delayed due to the ongoing tensions. Earlier, rapper Kanye West and Flipperachi's shows were also pushed for the same reason.

Fans reactions

As the information surfaced, fans flooded the comment section with disappointed reactions. "Back to back cancellations," one user wrote. "I have already booked my flight tickets from Kolkata, and the tickets are non-refundable," said another. The third comment read, "I waited for this so bad!"

The Colombian singer's tour was scheduled for April 10 and 11 in Mumbai, and the Delhi show on April 15.