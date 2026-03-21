/Nicholas Brendon dies | When Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor talked about addictions: 'I’ve messed up, a lot'

US actor Nicholas Brendon, renowned for his starring role in the cult TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died aged 54.

Nicholas Brendon, the actor best known for his role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died, aged 54. In the show, he played the role of Xander in all seven seasons. Brendon's death has been confirmed by his family, who, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, shared that he died of natural causes in his sleep.

“Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans,” it read.

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“He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was. While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing,” they wrote.

Brendon has been suffering from a few health battles. In 2023, the actor shared that he suffered a heart attack and had also been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. He had also gone through two spinal surgeries because he had cauda equina syndrome.

Apart from his health struggles, the actor was also candid about his struggles with substance abuse, mental health issues and alcohol addiction.

Sharing an emotional post on his Facebook, he wrote in 2015 , "My illnesses and addictions are a daily struggle for me, and I am committed to working on them for the rest of my life."

He added, "A big part of that is focusing on positivity. I’m the first to admit I’ve messed up, a lot, and I’ve hurt people I care about and who care about me."

In his career spanning decades, Brendon has played several roles, but one role that he will always be remembered for is Xander Harris in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Playing the role of the best friend of the lead character, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar. He was a series regular and was part of all seven seasons between 1997 and 2003 -

Apart from Bluffy, he has appeared in several shows, including Criminal Minds, Private Practice and Kitchen Confidential. The films in which he has worked are: Psycho Beach Party, Big Gay Love, and Redwood.