/Iron Oscar goes to Sean Penn! Actor honoured with makeshift Academy trophy in Ukraine | Watch



Sean Penn has won an Oscar despite not attending the Academy Awards, but how? The Hollywood actor won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in One Battle After Another. However, he chose to skip the ceremony and instead used his time to aid war-torn Ukraine.

After missing the Oscars, he was awarded a makeshift version of the iconic trophy in Ukraine.

Sean Penn was awarded with an IronOscar

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Penn skipped the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, where he won his third Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. A day after the ceremony, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a photo from his meeting with Penn, solving the mystery of where the actor was and what he was doing during Oscar night.

Days after the ceremony, Penn was honoured with an Oscar-like award made from damaged metal from a train carriage hit by a Russian strike.

The statue was flat, made of Iron, and shaped like an Oscar.

In a video shared by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, the CEO of Ukrainian Railways, he honours Penn and says, "You're missing Oscars... So we made this one. This is from the railcar that was damaged by the Russians".

He added further, “You said the metals survived, so we put some words here that are very special to us. It’s not golden but it’s very real and from the bottom of our hearts.”

Penn, a long-time advocate for Ukraine, laughed as he saw the award. But he was thrilled with the honour. “These are all treasures, thank you,” Penn responded.

''Sean Penn opted for the trip to 🇺🇦 vs. Oscar ceremony at Dolby Theater where he was awarded his 3rd 🏆. We couldn't leave our great friend and loyal Ukrainian Raiwlays passenger without an award. So, I have presented Sean with our IronOscar on behalf of all of us!,'' the wrote in the caption of the post.

The award, which was a replica of the Oscar, reads: “This steel once carried millions of people away from war. Then a Russian missile came. We did not melt it into a weapon. We forged it into gratitude — for you. For your talent. For your courage to stand with Ukraine.

The Hollywood actor has been visiting the country ever since the Kremlin launched an attack in the country four years ago.

Sean Penn skipped the Oscar Awards 2026 on Sunday night because he had to meet Ukrainian President Zelensky. A day after the ceremony, Zelensky posted a picture with Penn and called him a,''true friend of Ukraine.''

“Sean, thanks to you, we know what a true friend of Ukraine is,” Zelenskyy wrote Monday in an X post. “You have stood with Ukraine since the first day of the full-scale war. This is still true today,” he added. “And we know that you will continue to stand with our country and our people.”