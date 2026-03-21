/Marty Supreme OTT: When will Timothée Chalamet's sports biopic make its digital debut?

The American sports-comedy film Marty Supreme, featuring Timothée Chalamet in the lead role, was released in cinemas in 2025. Helmed by Josh Safdie, the sports drama garnered significant awards, including Critics' Choice Awards and Golden Globes. The film was widely praised for its acting and directing, featuring accolades from the Austin Film Critics Association. Now, the film is all set to make its digital debut. Let's delve in to know which streaming platform it is and when it will premiere.

When and where will Marty Supreme premiere?

Streaming platform HBO Max announced it on Instagram and shared the clip. Along with the clip, the caption read, "We're expecting: #MartySupreme begins streaming April 24th on HBO Max."

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Soon after the announcement was dropped, fans flooded the comment section, and one user wrote, "Crazy, but incredible way to announce." Another user wrote, "Finally I'll be able to see it third time." “HBO really is cooking by bringing all Oscar nominees to their platform,” wrote the third user.

Marty Supreme: Plot, cast, nominations and more

Marty Supreme premiered as a "secret screening" at the 2025 New York Film Festival on October 6, 2025, followed by a U.S. theatrical release by A24 on December 25, 2025, and received praise. Cinematographer Darius Khondji shot the film on 35 mm film stock, and Safdie's regular collaborator Daniel Lopatin composed its score. Production design was led by Jack Fisk.

Apart from Timothée Chalamet, the film also features Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa Azion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher, Luke Manley, Emory Cohen, Larry Rotso Sloman, Ralph Colucci and Koto Kawaguchi, among others.

The film received nine nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director (Safdie) and Best Actor (Chalamet), and eleven at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, including Best Film, Best Director (Safdie), Best Actor (Chalamet) and Best Supporting Actress (A'zion).