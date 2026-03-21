/Chuck Norris's final film role revealed post death at 86; Here's what we know

Chuck Norris, an American martial artist, actor, screenwriter and author who has been part of several films, including An Eye for an Eye, The Octagon, Silent Rage, Forced Vengeance and Lone Wolf McQuade, among others, has passed away at the age of 86. However, his fans are set to see him one last time on screens.

Details about Chuck Norris' final film

The legendary action star will be part of an Australian action-comedy movie titled Zombie Plane alongside Vanilla Ice. The makers even released the trailer, and the logline read, "When a flight from Sydney to Los Angeles is overrun by zombies, an eclectic band of passengers – led by celebrities-turned-secret agents – must unite to save humanity."

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