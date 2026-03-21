Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Hollywood
  • /Chuck Norris's final film role revealed post death at 86; Here's what we know

Chuck Norris's final film role revealed post death at 86; Here's what we know

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 21, 2026, 22:06 IST | Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 22:06 IST
Chuck Norris's final film role revealed post death at 86; Here's what we know

Chuck Norris Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Chuck Norris passed away at the age of 86. The veteran Hollywood actor is best known for his roles, including Missing in Action and The Expendables 2, among others. 

Chuck Norris, an American martial artist, actor, screenwriter and author who has been part of several films, including An Eye for an Eye, The Octagon, Silent Rage, Forced Vengeance and Lone Wolf McQuade, among others, has passed away at the age of 86. However, his fans are set to see him one last time on screens.

Details about Chuck Norris' final film

The legendary action star will be part of an Australian action-comedy movie titled Zombie Plane alongside Vanilla Ice. The makers even released the trailer, and the logline read, "When a flight from Sydney to Los Angeles is overrun by zombies, an eclectic band of passengers – led by celebrities-turned-secret agents – must unite to save humanity."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Helmed by Lav Bodnaruk and Michael Mier, the film follows the story of Vanilla Ice and Sophie Monk battling a zombie outbreak on a Sydney to Los Angeles flight before the Air Force shoots the plane down. Aiding him in this supernatural battle is his mentor, Commander Chuck Norris.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics