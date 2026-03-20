/Chuck Norris dies at 86: Everything to know about the legendary martial artist and top-tier star

Chuck Norris, the icon of American cinema, passed away at the age of 86 in Hawaii. Days after hospitalisation, the prominent American martial artist and actor breathed his last on March 19.
Chuck Norris, a legendary icon, made his presence in Hollywood due to his martial arts skills and acting talent. Over several decades, he carved a niche as a tough guy, which turned him into a top-tier star, celebrated for his standout role in Bruce Lee’s film Way of the Dragon and many other notable projects. Take a look back at his early life, breakthrough moments, martial arts studios, his author life, and more.
Chuck Norris was an iconic American martial artist and actor who earned immense respect and love from his fans over many decades. He starred in numerous hit films and TV shows, including Way of the Dragon, Walker, Texas Ranger, and many more, showcasing his tough-guy persona.
Born in Ryan, Oklahoma, Chuck Norris enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in South Korea and served as an air policeman. There, he learned about martial arts and began studying Tang Soo Do.
Following his passion, he continued his training and initially started to open a chain of martial arts studios. He has trained several children, including high-profile celebrities like Steve McQueen, Priscilla Presley, Bob Barker, and Donny and Marie Osmond, among others.
In 1972, the martial artist met Bruce Lee, which marked a major breakthrough in acting, as he appeared as the antagonist named Colt in Lee's film titled Way of the Dragon. The movie brought him into the spotlight and made him a top-tier action star, and pushed him to deliver multiple hits, such as Good Guys Wear Black (1978), Lone Wolf McQuade (1983), and Missing in Action (1984).
Chuck Norris expanded his career as an author, writing his personal memoirs, martial arts instruction, political commentary, and Christian fiction.
He becomes one of the New York Times bestselling authors known for his notable works, which include The Secret of Inner Strength, Black Belt Patriotism, and Against All Odds.
Beyond his acting career, Chuck Norris broke the internet by appearing in memes that landed on everyone’s screens, with his humorous charm and timeless versatility captivating fans’ attention.
Seeking help from President George H.W. Bush, Norris founded an organisation named Kickstart Kids, which runs as a charity to empower middle and high school students through karate and teach them discipline and resilience.