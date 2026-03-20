/Chuck Norris dies at 86: Everything to know about the legendary martial artist and top-tier star

Born in Ryan, Oklahoma, Chuck Norris enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in South Korea and served as an air policeman. There, he learned about martial arts and began studying Tang Soo Do.

Following his passion, he continued his training and initially started to open a chain of martial arts studios. He has trained several children, including high-profile celebrities like Steve McQueen, Priscilla Presley, Bob Barker, and Donny and Marie Osmond, among others.