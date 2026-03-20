LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Chuck Norris dies at 86: Everything to know about the legendary martial artist and top-tier star

Chuck Norris dies at 86: Everything to know about the legendary martial artist and top-tier star

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 20, 2026, 23:00 IST | Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 23:00 IST

Chuck Norris, the icon of American cinema, passed away at the age of 86 in Hawaii. Days after hospitalisation, the prominent American martial artist and actor breathed his last on March 19. 

Everything to know about Chuck Norris
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Everything to know about Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris, a legendary icon, made his presence in Hollywood due to his martial arts skills and acting talent. Over several decades, he carved a niche as a tough guy, which turned him into a top-tier star, celebrated for his standout role in Bruce Lee’s film Way of the Dragon and many other notable projects. Take a look back at his early life, breakthrough moments, martial arts studios, his author life, and more.

Chuck Norris: A legend!
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Chuck Norris: A legend!

Chuck Norris was an iconic American martial artist and actor who earned immense respect and love from his fans over many decades. He starred in numerous hit films and TV shows, including Way of the Dragon, Walker, Texas Ranger, and many more, showcasing his tough-guy persona.

Early Life
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Early Life

Born in Ryan, Oklahoma, Chuck Norris enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in South Korea and served as an air policeman. There, he learned about martial arts and began studying Tang Soo Do.

Following his passion, he continued his training and initially started to open a chain of martial arts studios. He has trained several children, including high-profile celebrities like Steve McQueen, Priscilla Presley, Bob Barker, and Donny and Marie Osmond, among others.

Became a Hollywood star
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Became a Hollywood star

In 1972, the martial artist met Bruce Lee, which marked a major breakthrough in acting, as he appeared as the antagonist named Colt in Lee's film titled Way of the Dragon. The movie brought him into the spotlight and made him a top-tier action star, and pushed him to deliver multiple hits, such as Good Guys Wear Black (1978), Lone Wolf McQuade (1983), and Missing in Action (1984).

About the author: Chuck Norris
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

About the author: Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris expanded his career as an author, writing his personal memoirs, martial arts instruction, political commentary, and Christian fiction.

He becomes one of the New York Times bestselling authors known for his notable works, which include The Secret of Inner Strength, Black Belt Patriotism, and Against All Odds.

A renowned face of humorous memes
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

A renowned face of humorous memes

Beyond his acting career, Chuck Norris broke the internet by appearing in memes that landed on everyone’s screens, with his humorous charm and timeless versatility captivating fans’ attention.

President George Bush and Chuck Norris
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

President George Bush and Chuck Norris

Seeking help from President George H.W. Bush, Norris founded an organisation named Kickstart Kids, which runs as a charity to empower middle and high school students through karate and teach them discipline and resilience.

Trending Photo

Chuck Norris dies at 86: Everything to know about the legendary martial artist and top-tier star
7

Chuck Norris dies at 86: Everything to know about the legendary martial artist and top-tier star

Remembering Chuck Norris: 5 essential movies of the action star that everyone should watch
6

Remembering Chuck Norris: 5 essential movies of the action star that everyone should watch

'F‑15s, KC‑135s, Reaper drones & more': US lost at least 16 aircraft, including 10 MQ‑9 Reapers, in Iran war, says report
5

'F‑15s, KC‑135s, Reaper drones & more': US lost at least 16 aircraft, including 10 MQ‑9 Reapers, in Iran war, says report

CO2 to fuel? Scientists convert greenhouse gas into clean energy: Here's how
5

CO2 to fuel? Scientists convert greenhouse gas into clean energy: Here's how

Shahed drones, F-14 fighter jets, and Haj Qasem missile: Weapons Iran has reportedly used in the war
6

Shahed drones, F-14 fighter jets, and Haj Qasem missile: Weapons Iran has reportedly used in the war