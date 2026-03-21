/Justin Timberlake DUI arrest video goes viral; singer struggles during sobriety test

Justin Timberlake is known for songs like Mirrors and Can't Stop the Feeling! has become a hot topic of discussion on social media following the release of bodycam footage from the singer's 2024 DUI arrest. In the clip, he can be seen struggling through the sobriety tests during a late-night traffic stop.

Viral clip of Justin Timberlake

In the video, first reported by TMZ, the 45-year-old pop star is seen being pulled over by the police in Sag Harbor, New York. As per reports, he was allegedly veering across lanes and failed to obey a stop sign.

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In the now viral footage, he tells the officers that the car he was driving was a rental, and he was in the area because of "a world tour."

Then the singer identified himself to the police and was asked to step out of the vehicle for sobriety tests. Timberlake appeared to be slightly disoriented as he attempted to follow instructions.



He visibly struggled while walking in a straight line heel-to-toe and revealed that he is feeling nervous. Claiming that his "heart’s racing," he called the tests "hard."

Legal battle around the footage

Earlier this month, Timberlake had reportedly filed a petition to prevent the release of the footage claiming that it would lead to “severe and irreparable harm" to his image; however, the court later allowed the local authorities in Sag Harbor to release the clip, as Timberlake had reportedly agreed that the video "does not constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy."

About the arrest

The case dates back to June 2024, when the singer was stopped by police on suspicion of driving under the influence. As per the reports, the officers claimed that his eyes appeared “bloodshot” and “glassy," and the singer also failed several sobriety tests. However, Timberlake stated that he had consumed only one martini and did not take a breathalyzer test.



Initially, he was charged with driving under the influence, but subsequently accepted a plea for a lesser charge of driving while impaired.