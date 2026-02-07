/Indian student among eight injured in Russia university stabbing spree

Google Preferred
Four Indian students among injured in Russia university stabbing spree

Published: Feb 07, 2026, 21:59 IST | Updated: Feb 07, 2026, 22:27 IST
A stabbing incident at a medical university dormitory in Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic left eight people injured, among them an Indian national and two police officers.

More than six individuals incuding four Indian students and two police officers, were injured in a knife attack on Saturday (Feb 07) in the sports hall of a foreign students' hostel at a university in Russia. As per initial reports, a teenager armed with a knife entered a dormitory hall at the state medical university in Ufa and launched an attack on students, Russia’s Interior Ministry said.

According to Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj Gen Irina Volk, the attacker resisted arrest, during which two officers were stabbed, and also inflicted injuries on himself, RTVI reported.

Authorities did not immediately disclose the identities or nationalities of the injured students.

Local reports said the suspect, a 15-year-old, was in serious condition at a children’s hospital, while four students and two police officers were taken to a local clinical hospital for treatment, according to Baza.

The Indian Embassy in Russia confirmed the incident and said officials from counsulate in Kazan are headed to Ufa to assist the injured students.

“An unfortunate incident of an attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons, including four Indian students, have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities, and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students,” the embassy posted on X.

