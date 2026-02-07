/Indian diaspora 'most economically successful' migrant group in UK, report says

A new white paper has highlighted the profound and enduring role of the Indian diaspora in building modern Britain, positioning the community as the country's most economically successful migrant group. Launched on 5 February at the House of Lords, the report, titled Migration of the Indian Diaspora to the UK, was produced by multicultural advertising agency Here & Now 365 in partnership with the Aston India Centre at Aston University.

It traces four major waves of migration since India's independence in 1947, showing how Indian contributions have spanned post-war reconstruction, entrepreneurial revival, knowledge economy leadership, and recent crisis response.

The first wave arrived after the Second World War to fill labour shortages in manufacturing, transport, and the fledgling National Health Service (NHS), helping stabilise a recovering nation. The second followed the 1970s expulsion of Asians from Uganda under Idi Amin, with many East African Indians bringing business acumen that revitalised high streets and local economies.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The third shifted towards skilled professionals in finance, medicine, engineering, and education, bolstering Britain's global competitiveness. The latest wave, influenced by Brexit and Covid, has seen Indian talent sustain healthcare and drive digital innovation, with Indian-born workers now comprising around 15% of the UK's technology workforce.

Drawing on economic and labour market data, the paper argues that the Indian community leads in employment rates, educational attainment, and entrepreneurship, playing an outsized role in Britain's tech sector, second only to the US and China globally.

Trending Stories

Manish Tiwari, founder of Here & Now 365, said: “Indian migrants helped rebuild Britain after the war, powered its digital revolution, and strengthened its health and care systems in times of crisis. The Indian diaspora has played a defining role in building the tech superpower Britain is today and continues to contribute across every layer of society.”

The report describes the diaspora as “woven into the UK’s growth story,” supporting public services, innovation, and ties with India.

It features forewords from cross-party figures including Navendu Mishra MP, Sir Oliver Dowden MP, Aston University's Vice-Chancellor Professor Aleks Subic, and business leaders.

The launch event included a panel discussion moderated by Professor Pawan Budhwar, exploring future diaspora-led growth with contributors from media, culture, and tech.