Trust has become India’s strongest currency: PM Modi on deals with key global partners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Feb 07) stated that trust has become India's strongest currency at world stage after India inked major trade deals and FTAs with major economies across the globe, including the UK, EU, USA, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, and Oman.

"Earlier, India was seen just as a huge market. Now, we are a hub for investment and trade. India is seen as a trusted partner for growth. Whether it is the UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Oman, the EU or the USA, countries have trade deals with India. Trust has become India's strongest currency," PM Modi said.

PM Modi made these statements while addressing the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur as part of his two-day visit to Malaysia. He further said India has witnessed a massive transformation since his last visit to the country in 2015, when India's economy was placed as the 11th largest economy, and now India is knocking on the doors of the Top 3. He added that initiatives like 'Make in India' have matured, with India now emerging as the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer.

Indian Prime Minister’s remarks come on the back of India inking major trade agreements in the last year, including the recent breakthrough with the United States. This "trade sprint" was headlined by the February 6, 2026, interim agreement with the US, which slashed reciprocal tariffs to 18% and secured $500 billion in energy and tech purchases.

This followed the January 27 signing of the "mother of all deals" with the European Union, granting zero-duty access for 99.5% of Indian exports. In mid-2025, India finalised the CETA with the UK to double trade to $112 billion, while December 2025 saw the signing of a landmark CEPA with Oman and the conclusion of a high-impact FTA with New Zealand, the latter bringing a $20 billion investment pledge. Additionally, the January 2026 expansion of the UAE partnership doubled trade targets to $200 billion, collectively positioning India as a central, competitive hub in the shifting global supply chain.