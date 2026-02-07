India on Russian oil imports: Diversification central to energy security for 1.4 bn citizens

India on Saturday (Feb 07) clarified its stand on the purchase of Russian oil, saying that safeguarding the country's energy needs is the top priority for New Delhi. The statement comes after the United States revoked the punitive 25 per cent tariffs levied on New Delhi over its oil trade with Moscow as part of the recently concluded India-US bilateral trade agreement.

"Regarding India's energy sourcing, the government has stated publicly on several occasions that ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion Indians is the supreme priority of the government," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The MEA specified that diversifying energy sourcing in line with objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics remains central to India's strategy to ensure energy security for its population.

It further underscored that the decisions taken by India's energy sector are guided by this overarching principle.

"Diversifying our energy sourcing in keeping with objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics is at the core of our strategy to ensure this," Jaiswal said, adding that "All of India's actions are taken and will be taken with this in mind."

The MEA spokesperson's remark came after a statement from the White House stated that India has "committed to stop directly or indirectly importing" oil from Russia, as per the framework of the bilateral trade agreement between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Piyush Goyal described the announcement of the interim framework of the India-US trade agreement on Saturday as "the day etched in golden letter." He stated that the $30 trillion US economy will be open to Indian exporters, with the lowest tariffs compared to neighbouring countries. At the same time, several sectors, such as gems and pharmaceuticals, are exempt from tariffs.



"A $30 trillion economy is now open to our exporters. This joint statement gives every Indian citizen an opportunity for new hope, enthusiasm, and new resolutions. The 50 per cent tariff that Indian exporters faced will now be only 18 per cent. We will have the lowest tariffs compared to our neighbouring countries. Exporters of gems and pharmaceuticals will face zero duty in the US," he said.