The United States pressed both Ukraine and Russia to end their nearly four-year-long war by June this year and offered to facilitate and host negotiations between the two sides next week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. The Trump administration has recently mediated talks between both sides in Abu Dhabi, but it has so far failed to broker a compromise on territorial issues.



The post war control of territory emerged as a point of contention as Russia, which occupies around 20 per cent of Ukraine, is pressing for full control of its neighbour's Donetsk region as part of the deal.

While the Ukrainian side is insisting that it will not sign any agreement that does not ensure deterrence from future Russian invasion.

"The United States has proposed for the first time that the two negotiating teams -- Ukraine and Russia -- meet in the United States, probably in Miami, in a week's time," Zelensky told reporters.

"They say that they want to do everything by June," he added.

Zelensky has expressed his frustration several times, saying that Ukraine is being asked to make disproportionate compromise compared to Russia, which, according to him, launched an Unprovoked war on his country.



The Ukrainian leader cautioned that he would not tolerate Washington and Moscow making deals without taking Kyiv into confidence, especially the agreements concerning Ukrainian sovereignty.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been under Russian control since 2022, also remains a point of contention as both sides have failed to reach a "common understanding" on the issue.

President Trump, who has been an advocate of solving the Ukraine war during his campaign, kick-started negotiations on a peace plan immediately upon taking office in January 2025. His administration, led by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, introduced a comprehensive 28-point proposal that seeks to freeze the conflict along existing front lines. As of February 2026, these efforts have progressed through high-stakes summits in Alaska and Saudi Arabia, and most recently, intensive trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

While the plan has achieved significant outcomes, including the resumption of direct U.S.-Russia military dialogue and a major prisoner swap involving 314 personnel on February 5, 2026, territorial concessions and security guarantees remain the primary sticking points.