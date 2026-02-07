/‘Will attack their bases’: Iran’s BIG warning to Trump if US attacks Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday (Feb 7) that Tehran would target US military bases in the region if Washington attacked Iranian territory amid threats by US President Donald Trump. He added that his country’s missile programme was “never negotiable” in talks with the United States. This comes after negotiators from both nations held two rounds of indirect talks on Iran’s nuclear program in Oman on Friday (Feb 6).

“There is no possibility of attacking American soil if Washington attacks us, but we will attack their bases in the region,” said Araghchi, AFP reported, citing excerpts published on his official Telegram channel during an interview.

“Missiles are never negotiable because they are a defence issue,” he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Araghchi also stated that “(Nuclear) Enrichment is our inalienable right and must continue. Even with bombing, they could not destroy our capabilities. We are ready to reach a reassuring agreement on enrichment.”

Speaking about negotiations between the US and Iran, Araghchi said that no date has been finalised for the next round of talks, adding that both sides have agreed it should be “soon.”

“At present, no specific time has been set for the second round of negotiations, but we and Washington believe that these negotiations should be held soon,” he said.

US-Iran talks

Araghchi said that talks held a day earlier in Muscat included a handshake with US officials, despite the negotiations being indirect. “Although the negotiations were indirect, an opportunity arose to shake hands with the American delegation.”

Meanwhile, Trump said that Washington had “very good talks” on Iran.

“We likewise had very good talks on Iran,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “We’re going to meet again early next week.”