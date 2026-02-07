/Porn search turns into horror as Chinese man finds himself filmed in hotel room with his girlfriend

In a tragic turn of events, a casual search for porn online quickly turned into a nightmare when a Chinese man found a video which featured him and his girlfriend, recorded without their knowledge, inside a hotel room. The victim, identified as Eric, stayed at a hotel in Shenzhen, southern China, with his girlfriend in 2023. A few days later, while browsing an adult platform which he regularly visits was shocked after finding himself with his girlfriend in the clip.

According to a report by the BBC, Eric quickly recognised the hotel room and the sequence of events before realising that the couple in the footage was himself and his partner. The video showed them entering the room, placing their belongings down and later engaging in private moments, all of which had been secretly recorded using a hidden camera installed inside the room.

Eric described the whole incident, stating that the footage had been uploaded online without their consent and the spy camera had recorded the couple for nearly an hour.

Eric was unaware of the camera

He told the BBC that he was initially drawn to such videos because they appeared more realistic than conventional adult content, as the individuals being filmed were unaware of the camera. "What drew me in is the fact that the people don't know they're being filmed. I think traditional porn feels very staged, very fake," he said.

Eric explained that while watching one of the clips on the site, he suddenly encountered a clip showing him with his girlfriend. As soon as she informed her partner of the news. His partner, identified as Emily, initially thought he was joking. When she saw the clip, she got scared because his friends, family members, or colleagues, might have already seen the video. After the incident, the couple didn't talk to each other for several days.

Eric said the incident completely altered his perception of spy-camera pornography. He no longer finds such content appealing and says he has stopped visiting those websites altogether. The only reason he now revisits them, he explained, is to check whether the video involving him and Emily has resurfaced.