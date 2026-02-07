/Saudi Arabia announces $1 billion deal to rebuild Syria’s communications network

Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday (February 7, 2026) a $1 bn deal to develop Syria's communications network as part of a multi-billion-dollar investment package. This marked the largest such announcement ever since the United States lifted sanctions on Syria in December, according to a report by the news agency AFP.



Sanctions had long stood in the way of Syria's economic revival after a 14-year civil war that devasted large damage on much of the country and forced millions out of their home, according to a report in Reuters.



Saudi Arabia plans to invest in sectors such as telecommunications and real estate, with a particular focus on redevelopment in historic districts, according to Talal al-Hilali, head of the Saudi investment authority. He made the remarks to Reuters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Al-Hilali said most of the proposed investments would be executed through ready-to-sign contracts rather than non-binding memorandums of understanding, though he did not disclose their total value.



Riyadh has grown into a key ally of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa since he ousted former president Bashar al-Assad about 14 months ago. In 2023, Saudi Arabia announced $6.4 billion in investments across 47 deals involving more than 100 Saudi firms in real estate, infrastructure and telecommunications.