/T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav rescues India after USA bowlers leave batters flat

Batters were given a reality check as Team India opened its T20 World Cup campaign on Saturday (Feb 7) as they played against the USA in their tournament opener. USA bowlers dominated the show at the Wankhede Stadium, only for Suryakumar Yadav to rescue India with a brilliant knock of an unbeaten 84. As a result, India scored 161/9 in their 20 overs, giving the USA a healthy target to chase in the opening match.

India make poor start

India lost Abhishek Sharma (0) on the second ball of the second over, meaning the hosts made a poor start to their innings. Ishan Kishan (20) and returning Tilak Varma (25) then steadied the ship for the Men Blue before both were dismissed in quick succession. India soon went from 45/1 to 77/6, losing wickets in tandem.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

Shivam Dube (0), Rinku Singh (6) and Hardik Pandya (5) were dismissed cheaply as India needed a good hand at the other end to rescue their innings. Arshdeep Singh (14) was the only other batter in double figures.

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

Sky shines with bat

Player of the Series against New Zealand, skipper Suryakumar Yadav was the key act for India as he scored an unbeaten 84. His innings consisted of 10 fours and 4 sixes and helped the defending champions reach the vital 150-run mark. Along with Axar Patel, he put in 41 runs for the seventh wicket, a key reason India reached 161/9 in their 20 overs.

At the time of writing, USA were 34/3 in seven overs and lost vital wickets during their chase. Andries Gous (6), Saiteja Mukkamalla (2) and captain Monank Patel (0) as the visitors made a poor start to their innings.