T20 World Cup 2026: PCB opens dialogue with ICC regarding India vs Pakistan contest - Report

The drama surrounding the India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 could take a new turn as latest media reports have hinted at possible dialogue between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC). As things stand, PCB is set to follow the orders from its government, which has directed a boycott of the T20 World Cup clash against the arch-rivals on Feb 15 in Colombo. While nothing is at an advanced stage, the possible dialogue could come as a ray of hope for cricket fans across the globe.

PCB in talks with ICC

“Following receipt of the ICC’s detailed response, the PCB has since reached out to initiate further dialogue. An ICC official confirmed that discussions are currently underway in a structured manner to explore possible resolutions,” a report from India Today read.

On Thursday, a report from Espncricinfo stated the resolution has been the subject of calls and meetings between Imran Khwaja, the ICC deputy chair, and Mubashir Usmani of the Emirates Cricket Board, who is also on the ICC Board. They have been in communication with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Salman Naseer, who is the PSL head but also a senior advisor to Naqvi.

What is the latest development?

If everything goes right and the Pakistan government gives its go-ahead, the match could take place on Feb 15 in Colombo. Cricket Sri Lanka (CSL), on the other hand have requested PCB to reconsider their government’s decision and play in the World Cup match. Since the announcement of the boycott, however, contact from the ICC has focused on addressing PCB's grievances so that the game goes ahead. Khwaja has stepped in as a mediator in other recent disputes involving the PCB, BCCI and the ICC.