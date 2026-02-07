/T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss India’s opener against USA - Report

India’s preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 have been hit by another fitness-related setback, as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to miss the opening match against the USA on Saturday after being affected by a viral fever. According to media reports, Bumrah was present at Friday’s training session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai but did not participate.

Bumrah’s absence leaves India with only 13 fully fit players ahead of the start of their title defence. All-rounder Washington Sundar is yet to join the squad, as he is still in Bengaluru at the BCCI Centre of Excellence waiting for medical clearance.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the BCCI confirmed that Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the World Cup. The pacer picked up a knee injury during India’s warm-up match against South Africa earlier this week.

“Team India pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after sustaining a knee injury during the warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on February 4th 2026. Following consultations with a specialist and subsequent scans, the BCCI medical team deemed him unfit to participate in the tournament. The team management wishes him a speedy recovery," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.



Mohammed Siraj has been named as Rana’s replacement and is expected to feature in India’s playing XI if Bumrah is unavailable.

Rana was seen in discomfort during the warm-up game against the Protaes at the DY Patil Stadium. He bowled only one over, conceded 16 runs and then left the field due to his knee problem.

India’s squad for T20 World Cup 2026