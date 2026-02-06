/U-19 ODI World Cup | 'Wanted to carry forward legacy': India skipper Mhatre remembers Rohit's T20 WC and Harman's Women's WC win

India extended their dominance in U19 ODI World Cup by lifting their record sixth title on Friday (Feb 6) after beating England by 100 runs in the 2026 U19 ODI World Cup final in Harare, Zimbabwe. India skipper Ayush Mhatre, after the win, was speechless and said that he just wanted to carry on the legacy of Rohit Sharma (2024 T20 World Cup) and Harmanpreet Kaur (2025 Women's ODI World Cup). Batting first, India U19 scored a mammoth 411/9 in 50 overs, thanks to 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's breathtaking 80-ball 175. In reply, England U19 were bowled out for 311, losing their second consecutive final and that too to India.

India skipper Ayush Mhatre reacts to U19 World Cup trophy win

"I can't express my feelings but it's a memorable night for us. The boys have played really well. What goals we set, they executed very well. They played their natural game so I am very happy," Mhatre said. "We just wanted to carry forward the legacy. Rohit Sharma won the World Cup, Harmanpreet also and now we have won it," he added.

Speaking Sooryavanshi's innings, Mhatre acknowledged: "We have no words for his innings. We know he is a fabulous batsman and he's shown in this match what he can do." He also thanked "the support staff, they way they have hustled for the last many months."