/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Attack on national team': SL reminds PAK of 2009 terror attack, asks to reconsider India match boycott

Sri Lanka, the co-host of upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, has urged Pakistan to play in their group-stage fixture against India. The India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to be played on Feb 15 in Colombo - the captail city of Sri Lanka. Pakistan had announced on Feb 1 that it will not be taking the field against India. Pakistan Prime Miniser Shehbaz Sharif later described as a decision taken to show solidarity with Bangladesh. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), in a letter, has asked Pakistan to revisit the decision to boycott India match, invoking the support SLC has shown to Pakistan in the past including helping resume the international cricket.

Remember our support after cricket resumed post 2009 terror attack on Sri Lanka team

In a detailed letter to Pakistan cricket, SLC has asked the PCB to consider the financial loss of the India boycott. The island country also reminded Pakistan of support shown when the South West Asian country wanted to resume cricket post 2009 terror attack o the touring Sri Lankan team members.

"We respectfully recall that Sri Lanka Cricket and the Sri Lanka National Team have, on several occasions, toured Pakistan and participated in international fixtures notwithstanding exceptionally challenging and sensitive circumstances, including serious security-related incidents. These have included, inter alia, the attack on the national team convoy, as a result of which certain Sri Lankan players and officials sustained injuries, some of whom continue to carry physical impacts from those injuries to date, while others were left with profound and lasting psychological trauma. In more recent instances, further security incidents, including bombings in the region, placed additional emotional and professional strain on team members, with some compelled to contemplate withdrawal from ongoing engagements," read a part of the SCL letter as reported by the Times of India.

Why Pakistan boycotting India match in T20 World Cup