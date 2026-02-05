T20 World Cup 2026 | Bangladesh announce new tournament after being replaced by Scotland

Bangladesh, after being replaced in the T20 World Cup 2026 with Scotland, has announced a new T20 tournament, starting Feb 5. All the top players of country, barred from playing in the T20 World Cup, will take part in the three-team tournament with the final set to be played on Feb 9. Bangladesh's ouster came after it refused to travel to India, co-host of the tournament along with Sri Lanka, citing security concern for players. The whole thing started after IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the squad after picking him up in the IPL 2026 auction. Notably, Rahman was the only Bangladesh bowler picked in the auction.

What is Bangladesh's new T20 tournament?

The new 20-over tournament, named Odommo Bangladesh T20 Cup, will be played between 3 teams: Dhumketu XI, Durbar XI, and Duronto XI. The sides will be led by Litton Das (Dhumketu), Najmul Hossain Shanto (Durbar) and Akbar Ali (Duronto). The teams will played each other once in the round-robin format. The top teams will face off each other in the final.

The league matches will be played on Feb 5, 6 and 7 while the final takes place on Feb 9. All the matches will be played in Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh. The tournament has also been given official T20 status by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and has a total prize money of 2.5 crore Takas (US $ 200,000 approx).

Why is Bangladesh not playing T20 World Cup 2026?