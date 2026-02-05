/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Won't play the match against India because...': Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif reveals reason behind boycott

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has revealed the reason behind boycotting the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 match against arch-rivals India. The two teams, slotted in Group A alongside Netherlands, Namibia, and USA, are scheduled to play on Feb 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka - which is co-hosting the tournament with India. This is the first time a Pakistan official, the PM nonetheless, has publicly shared the reason behind not playing India in the upcoming ICC tournament. The decision was announced on Sunday (Feb 1) with Sharif noting that 'politics should not mix with sports.'

Shehbaz Sharif shares why Pakistan boycotting India match in T20 World Cup 2026

Speaking to his cabinate on Wednesday (Feb 4), Sharif, as reported by ESPNCricinfo, said: "We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won't play the match against India because there should be no politics on the sports field. We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision."

Notably, Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland after it refused to travel to India for the T20 World Cup matches citing security concerns. The International Cricket Council (ICC) denied Bangladesh's request and were eventually replaced.

Paksitan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi had called out the ICC over the double standards, invoking India's example of Champions Trophy 2025. After India refused to travel to Pakistan (host) for the tournament, the matches were shifted to Dubai in UAE and India came out triumphant in the tournament.

What is ICC's response to Pakistan boycotting India match